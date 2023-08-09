Heavy Rains in Beijing: 33 Dead, 18 Missing

Beijing faces its deadliest rains on record.

Vice Mayor expresses condolences during a press conference.

Climate change exacerbates extreme weather events globally.

Advertisement

Beijing has faced its heaviest recorded rains, resulting in tragic consequences as 33 individuals have been confirmed dead and 18 remain missing, according to officials. These record-breaking downpours have led to extensive damage to infrastructure, impacting vast suburban areas surrounding the city. The toll marks a significant increase from the figure provided last Tuesday.

Vice Mayor Xia Linmao expressed condolences to the victims during a press conference, acknowledging the loss of lives due to flooding and structural collapses. The city has been grappling with severe floods amid relentless rainfall. In recent weeks, Beijing has endured catastrophic weather conditions, including scores of fatalities attributed to natural disasters, particularly flooding and geological occurrences.

The northern regions of China have been significantly affected by these floods. Hebei province, neighboring Beijing, reported 15 fatalities and 22 individuals missing. In Jilin province to the northeast, 14 people lost their lives, with one individual reported missing. The situation remains critical in Heilongjiang province, as multiple rivers have seen water levels surge beyond “warning markers.”

The memory of recent flooding has left a lasting impact on local communities. Zheng Xiaokang, a police officer from Jiangxi village in Heilongjiang province, recounted the terror of dealing with the rising river water and ongoing downpour. Swift evacuation efforts proved essential in mitigating potential devastation.

Globally, millions of people have been affected by severe weather patterns and prolonged heatwaves in recent weeks. Experts emphasize that these events are exacerbated by the effects of climate change. The catastrophic consequences of such extreme weather serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the evolving challenges posed by our changing climate.

Also Read Caroline Wozniacki Makes Joyful Tennis Comeback Compares her comeback to riding a bike, familiar yet different. Former world...