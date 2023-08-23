Here is Pakistan’s probable playing XI for second ODI against Afghanistan

Pakistan is expected to maintain their current lineup.

Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul led Pakistan to a 142-run victory.

Imam-ul-Haq scored 61 runs for Pakistan in the first ODI.

Pakistan is set to compete against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the series on Thursday at Hambantota. The Pakistani team is expected to maintain their current lineup for the upcoming match, aiming to continue with their winning combination.

In the initial ODI, Haris Rauf’s exceptional performance led Pakistan to a 142-run victory over Afghanistan in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. Afghanistan struggled in their chase of a 202-run target, being bowled out for just 59 runs in 19.2 overs.

Afghanistan’s low score was their second-lowest in ODIs, granting Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the series. This was Haris Rauf’s first five-wicket haul for Pakistan, with his figures being 5-18 in 6.2 overs.

In the batting innings, spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman played a role in limiting Pakistan to a total of 201 all out. He took the wicket of Azam, the top-ranked ODI batter, and ended with figures of 3-33. Nabi and Rashid claimed 2 wickets each.

Imam-ul-Haq, with a composed 61, along with Shadab Khan (39) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30), were the main contributors for Pakistan on a sluggish pitch.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman early on, while Rahman dismissed Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (21) in his initial spell. Haq partnered with Ahmed for a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket and added another 40 runs with Shadab.

Haq’s 17th ODI half-century was crafted cautiously, containing just two boundaries and spanning 94 balls. Shadab’s partnership with Naseem (18 not out) for the ninth wicket proved crucial, even though he was eventually run out.

Pakistan’s probable playing XI for second ODI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

