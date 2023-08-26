High level flood persists at Islam Headworks on Sutlej River

A spokesperson from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) shared that the water level at Head Islam, where the Sutlej River roars through, has reached a perilously high flood level.

The spokesperson discloses that an astonishing 1 lakh 51 thousand cusecs of water are flowing through this point, creating a scene of both awe and apprehension.

The spokesperson continues, announcing that Ganda Singh is also grappling with a high flood level. The waters rush through this area with a strength that can’t be ignored, carrying 1 lakh 22 thousand cusecs of water along its course.

Amidst this watery turmoil, Sulaimanki emerges as a moderate battleground. The river’s energy is apparent, yet its actions remain somewhat contained, causing a moderate level of flooding.

Shifting our focus to the mighty Indus River, we learn that Kalabagh and Chashma are facing a low-level flood. The spokesperson from PDMA assures that despite this situation, measures are in place to manage the situation and minimize damage.

While the Sutlej and Indus Rivers make their powerful statements, other rivers like Chenab, Ravi, and Jhelum continue to flow in their regular rhythms. Their waters, though tranquil for now, remind us of nature’s unpredictability.

In the face of this natural spectacle, the Directorate General of PDMA stands vigilant stating that they are tirelessly monitor the flow of water in rivers, bridges, dams, and canals.

Added that their dedication to ensuring the safety of the people and their properties shines through in their diligent watch.

DG PDMA urges the public to refrain from bathing and engaging in recreational activities in urban rivers and canals.