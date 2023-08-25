High level flood recorded at Head Sulemanki, Head Islam in Sutlej River

A high level flood was recorded at Head Sulemanki and Head Islam in Sutlej River late night on August 24.

At Sulemanki, over 117,000 cusecs water was recorded in downstream and at Islam Headwork over 125,000 cusec water discharge was recorded.

District administration Bahawalpur has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety of population and infrastructure in case of any flood situation.

Pakistan Army also carried out rescue and relief activities in the flood affected areas of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Minchan Abad, Chishtian and Mailsi due to the high level flood in Satluj river.

Rain-wind with thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country during the period.