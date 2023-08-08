Hilarious iMessage Exchange Over Mystery $8 Bill for ‘X Premium’

Wife questions husband about $8 monthly bill labeled “X Premium.”

The subscription is for Elon Musk’s rebranded Twitter, now known as “X.”

Husband’s humorous response adds to the amusement.

A screenshot of a funny interaction between a married couple is presently trending on the internet. The graphic depicts an iMessage discussion in which the wife questions her husband about a recurring $8 monthly bill labelled “X Premium.”

This subscription is for Elon Musk’s company’s social media network, which was previously known as Twitter. The viral tweet, which was first shared by US-based entrepreneur Alex Cohen, has received over 15 million views and 105.3k likes.

Mr Cohen followed the screenshot with a joke, writing, “My wife just texted me this, I’m sleeping on the couch tonight.” The wife’s question concerning payment on her husband’s credit card is captured in the chat thread: “Um, what is ‘X Premium’ for $8/mo on the Chase card?” “â€aehow do I explain this?” says the spouse, puzzled.

In the meantime, Twitter has been rebranded as X under Elon Musk’s control. Musk took over the platform in November 2022, bringing with him a slew of reforms, including a major reduction in the company’s personnel and the hiring of Linda Yaccarino as CEO. This redesign is the latest in Musk’s succession of modifications as Twitter faces continuous issues with its advertising revenue.

