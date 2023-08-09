Holly Willoughby Stands By James Martin Amid Bullying Accusations

Celebrity chef James Martin, who is facing allegations of bullying, has received support from Holly Willoughby.

In 2018, James Martin, 51, reportedly used strong language on 42 occasions while addressing his TV crew. This incident occurred shortly after he received a shocking cancer diagnosis. A leaked recording of this heated exchange has recently surfaced. The allegations of bullying have sparked concerns within ITV, where James is known for his work. Senior executives are reportedly considering potential actions in response to these accusations.

ITV has been grappling with the aftermath of the Phillip Schofield controversy, which unveiled claims of a toxic environment within its flagship program, This Morning.

Holly Willoughby, who co-hosts This Morning, has reached out to James following the leak of the recording. Holly herself faced calls to step down from her daytime show due to her association with Phillip’s scandal.

According to an insider, Holly’s support for James is apparent. “Holly’s been supporting James Martin ever since the bullying allegations came to light,” the source said. “He was there for her when everything was kicking off at ITV, and now she’s returning the favour. They’re good friends and are keeping in touch – despite both being off-screen on This Morning over summer.”

