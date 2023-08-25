Honor is set to launch its Magic V2 globally at IFA Berlin.

Recent evidence suggests the existence of a third foldable device, the Magic V Slim (or Magic Vs 2).

A 3C listing confirms that the Magic V Slim will support 35W charging.

Honor is preparing to introduce its Magic V2 to the global market at IFA Berlin, alongside another more affordable foldable device.

However, there’s now evidence of a third foldable device that might launch alongside the other two models. This third device, known as the Magic V Slim (also referred to as Magic Vs 2), recently appeared in a 3C listing, confirming its 35W charging capabilities.

This device codenamed Victoria and identified by the model number VCA-AN00, is rumored to feature an outward folding screen, similar to the Huawei Mate Xs and Mate Xs 2, which would be a first for Honor.

The foldable is expected to have an exceptionally thin form factor, potentially even thinner than the Magic V2. However, achieving this thinness may come at the cost of reduced battery capacity and charging speeds.

