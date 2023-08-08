Honor Teases Magic V2 Foldable Phone Ahead of IFA 2023

Honor teases IFA 2023 keynote for Magic V2 on September 1.

Nearly every one of the greatest Android phones for 2023 have already been released. Without a question, all smartphone manufacturers are now focusing on their foldable devices as competition heats up with each passing month. Samsung recently released the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5. Honour is now closing up preparations to unveil its slimmest and lightest foldable to ever. With its IFA 2023 keynote teaser, Honour teased the international premiere of the Honour Magic V2.

The following teaser photo clearly shows that Honor’s IFA 2023 keynote is scheduled for 10 a.m. CEST on September 1 in Berlin. The ‘V’ is readily visible in Honor’s ‘Save the Date’ announcement. It confirms that the event will centre on the European debut of the Honour Magic V2.

The Honour foldable phone is the lightest and thinnest foldable phone available. It’s because of the titanium hinge and unique steel. This Honour Phone is exceptionally thin and light, measuring 9.9mm and weighing 231g. The Honour Magic V2, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. It has faster clock speeds. Unlike Samsung, Honor’s foldable comes with up to 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage. The camera specs are as amazing, with a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor, and a 20MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS. The Magic V2 has a 16MP f/2.2 snapper on the inner folding screen and an outer cover display for selfies.

