Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavyfalls may also occur at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eighteen and Muzafarabad twenty-seven degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar and Leh while partly cloudy with chances of rain, wind and thundershower in Jammu, Pulwama, Anannag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwma and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh thirteen, while Anantnag and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade.