Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hot Summer Threatens Georgia’s Stray Animals

Hot Summer Threatens Georgia’s Stray Animals

Articles
Advertisement
Hot Summer Threatens Georgia’s Stray Animals

Hot Summer Threatens Georgia’s Stray Animals

Advertisement

Amidst the scorching summer heat in Tbilisi, the stray dogs and cats of the Georgian capital are facing dire challenges. The city is home to approximately 500,000 stray animals, coexisting with a human population of 3.7 million. Some strays find respite in shops and homes at night, thanks to compassionate locals.

However, Europe’s ongoing heatwave has taken a toll on Tbilisi’s animals. Activists, like the Animal Project, have rallied to provide water to dehydrated strays and raise awareness. They aim to alter the prevailing attitudes towards animals, advocating for better treatment.

Natia Chikovani of the Animal Project noted the significant hurdles strays face during the intense heat. The organization pushes for accommodating strays indoors during peak temperatures and urges the government to enhance animal welfare efforts.

The activists emphasize sterilization initiatives to curb the stray population and encourage adoption programs to shift societal perspectives. Keso Baramidze, co-founder of a local cat shelter, highlighted the difficulty in finding permanent homes for the animals. Ultimately, activists assert that animals have a rightful place alongside humans on the planet.

Also Read

Stray Dog in Lebanon Saves Abandoned Baby’s Life
Stray Dog in Lebanon Saves Abandoned Baby’s Life

In a heartwarming tale of bravery and compassion, a stray dog in...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story