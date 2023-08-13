Advertisement
HR Director Utilizes ChatGPT for Employee Communication

A Reddit post detailing an HR director‘s use of ChatGPT for official communication has amused readers. The post humorously highlights the peculiar situation of an HR professional resorting to an AI bot for correspondence.

The Redditor shared their amusement, stating that the HR director now predominantly communicates via ChatGPT, including emails, Teams messages, and even quick responses. The method is so obvious that the director’s messages are recognizable as copied and pasted text. While the Redditor occasionally finds the tool useful for editing and brainstorming, they express surprise at the director’s excessive reliance on it.

Take a look at the post below:

HR director is a bot
by u/Old-Ad-4021 in ChatGPT

The post, shared a day ago, has garnered nearly 2,100 upvotes and generated numerous comments. People have been entertained by the unconventional approach to human resources communication, sparking a lighthearted discussion about the role of AI in the workplace.

Check out the responses below:

“This is hilarious. Do you suppose you could send some kind of innocuously random message that could generate an ‘as an AI language model’ response?” posted a Reddit user. “Just ask her a bunch of questions about stuff from after September 2021,” added another, referencing that the AI bot’s sources end with 2021 data. “So the HR director makes a clear effort to demonstrate how easy that job can be replaced with AI,” joined a third. “Ask ChatGPT how to handle this situation,” wrote a fourth.

