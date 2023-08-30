Hurricane Idalia led to emergency declarations in Florida, Carolinas

Advertisement

As Hurricane Idalia advances, states across the southern region Florida & Carolinas are taking proactive measures by declaring states of emergency in preparation for its arrival.

The focal point of this storm is the Gulf Coast, and weather forecasts indicate that it could become one of the most potent hurricanes ever encountered in the United States.

The storm’s current velocity is at 15 mph, and experts predict it will escalate to a category 3 or 4 hurricane by Wednesday.

Leaders in states such as Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina are spearheading readiness efforts. Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp emphasized the importance of readiness, ensuring that state resources are positioned for immediate emergency response.

Deanne Criswell, the Administrator of FEMA, disclosed that there is an available emergency fund of $3.4 billion, with a particular emphasis on addressing Hurricane Idalia and other impending weather-related incidents.

Strategic resources have been strategically deployed in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, given the concerns expressed by weather specialists about the storm’s trajectory, particularly the potential for a storm surge.

Advertisement

FEMA’s teams specializing in urban search and rescue have been placed on standby, reinforced by the involvement of the Army Corps of Engineers for tasks related to power generation.

Meteorologists have raised alarm about the likelihood of specific regions facing storm surges ranging from 10 to 15 feet.

Florida’s Governor DeSantis advised citizens to seek secure shelters and ride out the storm, while Governors Henry McMaster and Roy Cooper of South Carolina and North Carolina, respectively, have also declared states of emergency.

The latter two states are particularly concerned about the possibility of heavy rainfall causing flooding, especially in southeastern areas.

Governor McMaster expressed his commitment to ensuring the availability of resources in the event of flooding, while Governor Cooper urged North Carolinians to take proactive measures, including accumulating emergency supplies and formulating plans.

Citizens have been encouraged to activate emergency alerts, access weather apps, and stay informed about evacuation zones.

Advertisement

In light of potential flooding, motorists are being cautioned against traversing flooded roads and advised to turn around if confronted with inundation.

Governor Cooper of North Carolina underscored the importance of gathering emergency supplies, being prepared, and relying on reliable information sources.

He also advised the public to set up emergency alerts on their smartphones and to adhere to safety protocols, such as creating evacuation strategies and utilizing weather apps.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement