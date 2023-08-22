Husband Rejects Wife Over Stretch Marks, Shaista Lodhi Shares

Actress and aesthetic physician Shaista Lodhi appeared as a guest on ‘The Talk Talk Show,’ discussing her role as an aesthetic physician who conducts cosmetic medical procedures for celebrities, politicians, and the general public. Shedding light on the darker aspects of her profession, she revealed that young women and girls often seek her help after facing bullying due to their physical appearance from men.

Lodhi, known for her role in ‘Samjhota,’ disclosed that numerous young girls and women visit her clinic due to insecurity about their features, often influenced by pictures shared by their partners. She recounted instances where women were shown images by their fiancés, leading to self-doubt about their looks.

“In those pictures, they’re told that they should look like a certain woman,” Lodhi disclosed. Expressing her astonishment, she remarked, “Then I tell them they should get rid of that man first. Can you imagine? It’s such an insult for a man to tell you to look like someone else.”

Shaista Lodhi shared a distressing incident involving a patient who arrived with her husband, who humorously requested that his wife be made to resemble the actress. This evoked outrage in Lodhi, who had the urge to confront the man.

Highlighting societal dynamics, Lodhi lamented, “You can see the way women are treated in our society.” She recounted an episode where a woman endured taunts from her husband about her appearance. Despite wanting to rebuke the man, the woman remained silent, reflecting the challenges faced by many.

Shaista Lodhi emphasized that women constantly endure scrutiny and feelings of inferiority due to their looks, often subjected to bullying from in-laws regarding their skin colour and body type. She stressed that this doesn’t indicate an issue with women, but rather highlights men’s insecurities.

She further underlined that while plastic surgery is an option, it should not come at the expense of one’s self-esteem.

Regarding women seeking alterations to their features, Lodhi recounted an unsettling incident involving a woman who sought treatment to remove stretch marks. The woman had been expelled from her home by her husband due to the marks, and Lodhi was deeply shocked by this revelation.

Lodhi shared, “Three days ago, a woman came to me and said she recently gave birth, and her husband kicked her out of the house because of her stretch marks.” Expressing empathy, she attempted to console the woman, asserting that she should embrace her body as a gift from Allah and not feel isolated. The woman pleaded for help to save her marriage, to which Lodhi responded with a powerful statement, “If you believe that fixing your stretch marks could salvage your marriage, then it’s better such a union never happened!”

Lodhi’s stance against imposing unrealistic beauty standards on women was praised for its strength, as she reminded them that altering oneself for a marriage that enforces such measures is not worth it.

