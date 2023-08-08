Hyderabad woman gives birth to sextuplets

Hyderabad woman gives birth to sextuplets

Articles
Advertisement
Hyderabad woman gives birth to sextuplets

Hyderabad woman gives birth to sextuplets

Advertisement

HYDERABAD: A woman gave birth to six children at the same time at Khidmat e Khalq Foundation Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

Five out of the six children were stillborn, whereas one child is under treatment in the nursery, the hospital management said.

The woman belongs to Kunari city of Mirpurkhas division, the management said adding that she had cesarean section.

The hospital apprised that all the babies of the woman were born prematurely. The management confirmed that the mother’s condition was out of danger.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story