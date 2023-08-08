Hyderabad woman gives birth to sextuplets

HYDERABAD: A woman gave birth to six children at the same time at Khidmat e Khalq Foundation Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

Five out of the six children were stillborn, whereas one child is under treatment in the nursery, the hospital management said.

The woman belongs to Kunari city of Mirpurkhas division, the management said adding that she had cesarean section.

The hospital apprised that all the babies of the woman were born prematurely. The management confirmed that the mother’s condition was out of danger.