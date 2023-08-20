ICT Police arrest former MNA Ali Wazir

Wazir has been accused of interfering in government affairs.

PTI chairman had also been arrested in cypher missing case.

Ali Wazir, a former Member of the National Assembly (MNA), has been detained by the Islamabad Police on Sunday.

The ex-legislator was taken into custody by the Tarnol Police Station on allegations of interfering in government affairs, as confirmed by law enforcement.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was also arrested in Islamabad as part of the ongoing investigation into the cipher inquiry case.

Reports indicate that he was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a case involving a “US cipher” and will be transferred to the agency’s headquarters for questioning.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan verified his arrest on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.