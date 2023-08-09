IFS Officer’s Captivating Video Offers Rare Glimpse of Elephants’ Lives

Video gets 20,000+ views, lauded for showcasing natural beauty.

Kaswan educates about wildlife protection through posts.

Video emphasizes nature’s beauty and our preservation role.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer known for his regular wildlife reports, recently released a compelling video that has piqued the interest of netizens. The film, shot from a protection tower, shows a herd of elephants traversing a landscape, providing viewers with a rare peek into the lives of these beautiful creatures.

Kaswan’s crew was on foot patrol early in the morning when the video was captured. “The family which eats together. Our protection towers apart from providing protection, are good observational points also. Near one such tower,” he wrote.

It has subsequently received over 20,000 views, with social media users expressing their admiration for the natural wonder. Many people appreciated Kaswan for providing such a rare glimpse into the world of these lovely animals.

Kaswan has previously shared fascinating animal content. Earlier this month, he shared a video of wild animals and birds being returned to their natural habitat. His posts not only entertain, but also educate his followers on the value of wildlife protection.

Kaswan’s video serves as a reminder of nature’s beauty and tenacity, as well as the critical role we play in preserving it. As we marvel at these elephants, let us not forget our responsibility to protect and appreciate all types of wildlife.

