IG Punjab sees foreign hand in Jaranwala incident

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has claimed that the foreign intelligence agency was involved in the Jaranwala tragedy.

Talking to the media in Lahore, IG Punjab said that the law has been set in motion against the Jaranwala tragedy. He said affected Christian families are being helped and the reconstruction of the churches is also going on. He said Muslims have given the mosque to the Christian community for worship. He said the Jaranwala incident was planned to create a rift between Muslims and Christians.

IG Punjab said that apart from two Christians three other accused have been arrested. He said now such incidents will not happen again. He said the conspiracy started with the Sargodha incident and involved the accused arrested. He claimed that the network of those who blasphemed the Quran had been destroyed.

Dr. Usman Anwar said strict action would be taken against elements who have become the tools of the enemy. He said citizens should be plaintiffs and not accused. He urged the people not to take the law into their hands.

He said scholars, peace committees, and human rights organizations should come together on one platform. He said the government will not make concessions to anyone involved in such incidents. He said it is the duty of the imam and muezzin of the mosque not to allow misuse of loudspeakers.