Iga Swiatek Impresses in US Open 2023 Second Round Victory

Defending champion wins 6-3, 6-4 and advances to face Kaja Juvan.

Novak Djokovic praises Swiatek’s dominance and fighting spirit.

Iga Swiatek displayed her formidable skills in her second-round match at the US Open 2023, facing off against Daria Saville on Wednesday at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The defending champion secured an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory, showcasing her top form. Swiatek’s next challenge will be against Kaja Juvan as she advances to the third round of the tournament.

Following her triumph, Swiatek received praise from Novak Djokovic, who had previously received a compliment from the WTA’s top-ranked player. Reflecting on his own second-round win against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Djokovic commended Swiatek’s dominance in the women’s game over the past few years, acknowledging her multiple Grand Slam victories. He spoke highly of her dedication, fighting spirit, and professionalism on the court, emphasizing her remarkable champion mentality.

Djokovic further extolled Swiatek’s tenacity and her tendency to approach every point and game with utmost seriousness. He noted her impressive track record of securing bagel sets in women’s tennis, a testament to her unwavering focus and commitment. The Serbian tennis star expressed his admiration for Swiatek’s approach, characterizing her as a warrior who leaves no room for complacency.

In an earlier press conference, Swiatek had shared her observations about Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. She disclosed that she closely followed their matches in Cincinnati and Wimbledon finals, acknowledging the clash between two generations of players. Swiatek commended their consistency and intensity throughout matches, highlighting their refusal to relinquish points easily. As a fan, she acknowledged her own limitations in replicating the stress and intensity of such high-stakes encounters.

Swiatek underscored the value of learning from Djokovic and Alcaraz’s unwavering mentality and determination, which she finds inspiring. She marveled at their perseverance and highlighted the captivating dynamic resulting from the clash of their distinct playing styles.

Shifting focus to the men’s division, the second round of the tournament witnessed the unexpected exit of seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. He was defeated by Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker, ranked 128th, in a hard-fought battle that lasted over four hours. Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist at the Australian Open and French Open, suffered defeat at the hands of Stricker, who clinched victory with a forehand winner on the baseline. Tsitsipas joins the ranks of high-seeded players who faced early eliminations, with Aslan Karatsev of Russia also securing a win in his match against Roberto Caballes Baena.