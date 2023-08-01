IHC dismisses immoral shoot case  

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri ordered to dismiss case.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court(IHC) dismissed the case registered for taking immoral photos in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait on the Expressway and ordered the police to take action against the plaintiff who filed a false case.

Islamabad High Court Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri ordered to dismiss the case filed against Zulfiqar Sohail for making obscene pictures in front of Quaid-e-Azam's portrait on the Expressway.

The plaintiff Rashid Malik had registered a case against the petitioner in Koral police station on August 3, 2021. The court wrote in the judgment that the DSP Legal and the investigating officer confirmed that the immoral photos did not go viral on social media. The SSP asked the Director Cyber ​​Crime Wing for a report on the pictures uploaded on social media.

The decision said that according to the report, FIA sent a letter for the details of the Instagram accounts provided by the Islamabad Police, Instagram did not provide the information due to the lack of a mutual legal assistance agreement. According to the report, It is not possible to check any cyber activity without web link.

The court declared that there was no eyewitness or forensic evidence against the petitioner.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the police to take action against the plaintiff who filed a false case and ordered to submit the Qalandra in the concerned court within 7 days. The magistrate should take a decision within 30 days and submit the implementation report to the Additional Registrar Judicial.