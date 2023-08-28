IHC gave inquiry orders over the elevator closure issue 

The Registrar IHC ordered DG PPWD to conduct an inquiry.

Registrar instructed that all lifts of court building should be inspected.

Senior Lawyer Latif Khosa trapped in elevator almost one hour.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) to conduct an inquiry into the malfunctioning of an elevator in which senior lawyer Latif Khosa got trapped.

The Registrar IHC ordered the DG PPWD to conduct an inquiry into the elevator malfunction and submit a report within two days. Registrar instructed that all lifts of the High Court Building should be inspected and repaired immediately if required.

The registrar ordered that PWD-trained and skilled lift operators should be posted for the High Court Building to avoid any untoward incident in the future.

In the letter written by the Registrar to the DG PWD, it was stated that on August 25, the elevator of the Judges Block broke down and got stuck on the second floor. Senior Lawyer Latif Khosa, other lawyers, and some media representatives were also stuck in the lift.

When the technical staff of PWD was called for checking the lift was showing an overloading error. The technical staff failed to remove the error and evacuate the people trapped in the lift despite several attempts.

Capital Development Authority(CDA)rescue personnel later broke the lift door and pulled out the trapped people.

It should be noted that in this regard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had said that the legal team was harassed by keeping them trapped in the lift of the High Court for 45 minutes.