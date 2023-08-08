IHC moved against PTI chairman’s sentence

Plea stated that the decision was against law.

PTI lawyers on Tuesday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court against the Trial Court’s decision of PTI chief’s conviction in Toshakhana case.

Legal counsels of PTI chairman Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Gauhar and other lawyers approached the IHC.

Advocate Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gohar filed an appeal on behalf of chairman PTI.

The trial court had sentenced PTI chairman to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rupees 0.1 million in Toshakhana case.

Following which the former prime minister filed an appeal against the decision of the trial court.