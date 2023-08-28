IHC stops arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar within Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued an order on Monday, directing authorities to avoid arresting PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar within the boundaries of Islamabad.

On August 16, the high court granted permission to PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar to return home, as it entertained their appeals against their prolonged detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

The arrests of these two leaders were linked to the violence that transpired on May 9.

The court announced its intention to charge Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the city, and a senior superintendent of police (SSP) with contempt of court.

In the recent development on Monday, the court prohibited the apprehension of both leaders within Islamabad’s precincts and extended the suspension of the MPO order until September 6.

During the court proceedings, the State Council requested a postponement of the case for the following day.

Justice Babar Sattar noted that his jurisdiction only extends within Islamabad and that he wouldn’t have authority over incidents occurring outside of it. He also clarified that the chief commissioner and IG would not be held accountable.

DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, informed the court that there are orders from various courts, leading to the current unavailability of details. He assured the court that the required report would be submitted soon.

As a result, the court rescheduled the indictment proceedings of DC Islamabad and SS operations to take place on September 7.