Imaan Mazari arrested again after release from Adiala jail

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari has been re-arrested from outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi right after she was released after securing a post arrest bail earlier in the day.

Mazari was arrested in a case registered in Barakahu police station in the federal capital.

The Mazari’s counsel in a statement said the police did not inform them about the case in which Mazari had been arrested.

Just a few hours ago, An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) session on Monday granted Imaan Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir post-arrest bail, in a sedition case linked to a speech criticizing state institutions.

During the hearing presided over by ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, Imaan and Wazir’s plea was considered and their post-arrest bail was approved against surety bonds of Rs30,000 each.