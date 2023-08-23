Imam-ul-Haq moves up to 3rd in ICC ODI rankings

Imam-ul-Haq moved up to the third position in the ICC ODI rankings.

Babar Azam maintained his top position in the rankings.

Fakhar Zaman dropped two places to the fifth position.

Advertisement

Imam-ul-Haq, the left-handed opener for Pakistan, has advanced to the third position in the updated ICC ODI rankings.

Imam’s resilient half-century against Afghanistan in the first ODI held in Hambantota on Tuesday contributed to his rise in the rankings.

Scoring 61 runs off 94 balls, Imam played a crucial role in stabilizing Pakistan’s innings after they lost quick wickets at the beginning of the match.

Following his pivotal performance against Afghanistan, Imam moved up from the fourth to the third position in the rankings.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan team, maintained his top position in the ODI rankings despite not scoring runs in the initial match against Afghanistan.

Fakhar Zaman dropped two places and now stands at the fifth position. Rassie van der Dussen from South Africa retained his second spot, while India’s Shubman Gill rose to the fourth position.

Advertisement

Mujeeb ur Rehman, who took figures of 3-33 against Pakistan, secured the third position in the rankings.

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, who achieved his first-ever five-wicket haul against Afghanistan on Tuesday, climbed to the 36th position in the rankings.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read PAK vs NZ: Imam-ul-Haq was out before he got to 100 for second time Imam-ul-Haq was out before he got to 100. New Zealand's first innings...