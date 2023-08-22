Bail granted against surety bond of Rupees 30,000.

Ali Wazir sent to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Iman and Wazir were sent to police on 3-day physical remand on Monday.

Advertisement

A District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday approved the bail of human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari in a sedition case.

A case against Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir had been registered in the Tarnol police station for sedition and damaging government property.

Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja pronounced the reserved verdict.

The court accepted the bail application of Iman Zainab Mazari against a surety bond of Rupees 30,000.

However, the court sent Ali Wazir to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday handed human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir into police custody on a three-day physical remand.

Advertisement

The prosecution sought a 10-day physical remand for both Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir. However, in a reserved decision, ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced that both individuals would be handed over to the police on a three-day physical remand.

Islamabad’s ATC took center stage as a case of rebellion, intimidation, and incitement unfolded against Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir. Both individuals found themselves before the court, facing serious charges.

Iman Mazari’s emotional appearance in court caught the attention of many. Upon her arrival, she shared an overwhelmed embrace with her mother, Shireen Mazari. Facing the ATC Judge Abul Hasnat, both Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir presented themselves for legal proceedings.

Iman Mazari’s legal representative informed the court that she had been remanded for one day. The lawyer further stated that the police had not yet received any evidence for the case, even after two days. The investigation into Iman Mazari had not taken place, emphasized her lawyer.

Highlighting the situation, the lawyer defended Iman Mazari’s presence, asserting that she had no intention of evading the proceedings.

The police had confiscated her mobile phone and laptop as part of the ongoing investigation. Interestingly, two similar cases had been registered against Iman Mazari.

Advertisement

The accusations against Iman Mazari revolved around the concern that her statements might benefit anti-national elements. Her lawyer argued against the necessity of keeping her in police custody. Furthermore, more than 900 people were named as co-accused in the case alongside Iman Mazari.