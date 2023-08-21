Imran Abbas Expresses Joy For Ameesha Patel Amidst Success Of ‘Gadar 2’

The connection shared between two actors often goes beyond the cinematic realm, as demonstrated by Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who recently extended his congratulations to his longtime friend and Indian star Ameesha Patel for the success of her latest movie, Gadar 2. This heartening interaction not only underscores their enduring friendship but also emphasizes that camaraderie within the entertainment industry transcends national borders.

On Instagram, Imran conveyed his sentiment by writing, “So happy for you, Ameesha,” along with tagging the Gadar 2 star in his Instagram Story. This uncomplicated yet deeply meaningful message resonated with their fans, showcasing the genuine support and bond between the two actors.

However, in response to queries from critics, Imran Abbas clarified, “I am happy for her comeback since she is my very dear friend. People are misinterpreting it to troll me because Gadar 2 is an anti-Pakistan subject.”

Imran Abbas and Ameesha became the centre of attention in 2022 when a viral video sparked speculations about a romantic relationship between them. Nonetheless, it was clarified that their friendship story dates back years, originating when they were fellow students in the United States. While pursuing their academic aspirations, they formed a strong connection that has endured the test of time. Their deep bond was once again in the spotlight when they were seen together in Bahrain, rekindling their friendship in a heartwarming reunion.

Ameesha dismissed rumors about them dating, telling Hindustan Times, “I read them too and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up.” The actor of “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” also discussed the aforementioned viral video, which she later shared on her Instagram. “He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song… We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned,” she further explained.

Further elaborating on their relationship, Ameesha stated, “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Imran Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.” The stars continue to support one another long after their initial reunion.

