Imran Khan moves LHC against bail cancellation in terror cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has challenged the cancellation of his bail in seven May 9 terrorism cases in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In the application, the Anti-Terrorism Court judge, Gulberg Police Station and Sarwar Road Police Station have been made parties.

The petition states that the petitioner used to appear in the terrorism court on each hearing, however was unable to appear in last hearings of those cases because of being arrested in Toshakhana case.

Further mentioned that the trial court had rejected the bails of PTI chairman due to non-compliance, ignoring the fact that Imran Khan was jailed in the Attock Jail since August 5.

PTI chairman urged the LHC to nullify the trial courts’ decision to cancel his bail applications.