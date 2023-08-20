Indian professor compares Lollywood vs Bollywood response to communal riots

Following the Jaranwala riots, where a Christian neighbourhood faced destruction due to blasphemy allegations and ensuing violence, numerous Pakistani celebrities and public figures swiftly criticized the authorities for their failure to control the situation. They called for immediate action against the perpetrators. Ashok Swain, UNESCO International Water Cooperation chairperson and Uppsala University professor, pointed out the contrast between Lollywood condemning communal riots and ethnic violence against minorities, and the notable silence among Bollywood figures regarding rising hate crimes against minorities.

Swain tweeted, “Pakistani film stars have spine. Indian film stars only know how to count money.”

Pakistani film stars have spine. Indian film stars only know how to count money. https://t.co/yS09xGBLnK — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 17, 2023

In the wake of these events, Lollywood celebs and other prominent figures like Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Mahira Khan, and Azekah Daniels expressed their condemnation of the injustice faced by the Christian community in Pakistan. Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner, utilized her Instagram stories to criticize what she deemed as hypocritical behaviour among Pakistanis. She mentioned how they swiftly respond when the Holy Quran is threatened, yet remain silent when churches are targeted by mobs.

Singer Shae Gill, who is Christian, expressed speechlessness at the incident and hoped for increased awareness to put an end to such atrocities.

Conversely, Bollywood celebrities have been called out for promoting communal violence and Islamophobia through their films. Instances include Akshay Kumar’s film “Sooryavanshi” promoting Islamophobia and Shah Rukh Khan being labelled a “terrorist” by BJP politicians. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan’s film’s music video faced backlash due to baseless “Love Jihad” theories, which claimed that Muslim men seduce Hindu women to convert them to Islam.

While this doesn’t imply that cinema in Pakistan is inherently progressive, the power of public figures using their platforms to educate the masses about sensitive issues is crucial in combating growing communal violence and hatred.

