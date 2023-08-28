Indonesia launches new light rail transit system to curb traffic and pollution in Jakarta

Indonesia has launched a new LRT system in Greater Jakarta.

The $2.13 billion initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion.

The LRT system spans 41.2 kilometers and operates without drivers.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the inaugural elevated rail line for Greater Jakarta on Monday, lauding the $2.13 billion initiative as a significant stride towards alleviating the persistent issue of traffic congestion and escalating air pollution in the capital.

The newly unveiled Light Rail Transit (LRT) system spans 41.2 kilometers (25.6 miles) and operates without drivers. It serves as a link between central Jakarta and its neighboring cities in West Java, namely Bekasi and Depok.

Currently, residents of Greater Jakarta rely heavily on the 418-kilometer (260-mile) Commuter Line, a rail network catering to approximately 1.2 million commuters daily.

With Jakarta consistently ranking among the world’s most polluted urban areas since May, and recently being flagged as the most polluted city by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, the urgency for solutions is pronounced.

President Widodo attributes the alarming pollution levels to excessive vehicular traffic and industries reliant on coal. He noted that nearly 1 million vehicles enter Jakarta on a daily basis.

“Jakarta is always on the top 10 of list of cities with the worst traffic jams,” he said. “Traffic jams and pollution always exist in Jakarta.”

Additionally, a 16 km long underground mass rapid transit (MRT) line that connects the southern regions to downtown Jakarta serves the city’s population of over 10 million.

To replace the congested Jakarta as the hub of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia has begun construction on the new metropolis of Nusantara on the island of Borneo. The undertaking, which has no set completion date, is a significant component of the president’s legacy as he gets ready to leave office next year.

