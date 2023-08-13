IPP appoints ex-PTI leader Tanvir Ilyas as AJK president

Sardar Tanvir earlier served as Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister.

He was disqualified by AJK High Court in a contempt case.

Tanvir Ilyas left PTI and joined IPP after May 9 incidents.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Sunday appointed former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister and PTI leader Sardar Tanvir Ilyas as the AJK president.

Aamir Kayani, Central Secretary General of IPP issued the notification with the approval of Patron Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan.

Tanvir Ilyas was a minister in the interim cabinet of Punjab province before the 2018 elections and also served as Chairman of the Punjab Investment and Trade Board and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab

Ilyas officially participated in the politics of Azad Kashmir in 2021, he was also the president of PTI Azad Kashmir.

The former PTI leader was the senior most minister in Azad Kashmir for a year and the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for about a year.

Sardar Tanveer bid farewell to PTI after disagreeing with the policies of the party chairman.

On April 11, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by Azad Kashmir High Court in a contempt case.

Ilyas was charged with using a ‘threatening tone’ against the judiciary, while the clips featuring the premier finding fault with the judiciary were played during the proceeding.