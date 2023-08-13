Iraq Ends Telegram App Suspension Over Security Concerns

Suspension drew criticism, raised freedom of speech debates.

Telegram popular in Iraq, used for propaganda.

Iranian-linked parties dominate parliament, support PM.

The Iraqi government has lifted its week-long suspension of the Telegram messaging app, citing “national security” concerns. The decision was made after facing criticism from pro-Iran factions. As of Sunday, the app became accessible again in Baghdad without requiring a virtual private network (VPN).

Telegram holds significant popularity in Iraq and is frequently used as a platform for propaganda by groups associated with armed factions and pro-Iran political parties. The country’s parliament is dominated by a coalition of Iran-linked Shiite Muslim parties, which supports Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The government’s initial suspension of Telegram was based on concerns about “data leakage from state institutions and individuals,” posing a threat to national security and social stability. The ministry of communications announced the lifting of the freeze, noting that Telegram’s managers had addressed authorities’ demands by identifying those responsible for sharing citizens’ data and expressing willingness to collaborate with relevant authorities.

In response to criticisms that the suspension impeded freedom of speech, the ministry clarified that it is not against freedom of expression. It urged app managers to abide by the law, prioritize security, and safeguard user data.

Despite achieving relative stability after decades of conflict, Iraq faces ongoing scrutiny from rights groups for limitations on free expression. The country’s press freedom ranking is low, standing at 167 out of 180 on the Reporters Without Borders 2023 Press Freedom Index.

