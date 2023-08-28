Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper Heat Up Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk and her former partner and father of her child, Bradley Cooper, found themselves reuniting for a passionate summer retreat, all while she simultaneously engaged in a daring photoshoot, sparking whispers of a potential romance with Tom Brady.

The 37-year-old Russian model shared a series of images on her Instagram over the weekend. In these snapshots, she posed provocatively amidst rocky terrain and by the waterfront, going topless and adorning only a black bikini bottom paired with Nike socks and sneakers while strategically covering her upper body with her arms.

In addition to the Instagram post, she also shared images on her Instagram Story. One of these featured a shirtless selfie of Cooper, 48, relaxing on a kayak, seemingly in the same location.

Despite their breakup in 2019 after a four-year relationship, Cooper and Shayk have maintained a strong friendship, co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

This Instagram post follows closely on the heels of swirling dating rumors linking Shayk to former NFL star Tom Brady, 46. The speculation around their romance ignited in July after they connected at a mutual friend’s wedding on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Advertisement

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, the two are enjoying each other’s company and their relationship, while not yet deeply serious, is progressing positively. The source noted that Brady is drawn to the Russian model, who reciprocates the interest. However, when news of this possible romance emerged, another source told that Cooper remained unfazed, adopting a “wait-and-see attitude.”

“[Brady and Shayk] didn’t proclaim their affection. This could be a brief affair, potentially lasting only a few weeks,” the source added.

