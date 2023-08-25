Is Corey Davis planning on stepping away from football?

Corey Davis has announced retirement from football.

Corey Davis, the wide receiver for the New York Jets, has announced retirement football after being absent from team activities.

Davis, who was a notable addition as a free agent in 2021, made this announcement through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Although Corey Davis didn’t explicitly use the term “retirement” or provide specific reasons for his choice, he revealed that he had been considering this step for a period of time.

The experienced receiver, who had opted out of voluntary offseason training, had one year left on his contract with a salary of $10.5 million, which was not guaranteed.

However, the recent signings of Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb by the Jets had cast uncertainty on Davis’s role within the team’s offense.

In his heartfelt statement, Corey Davis expressed, “For some time now, I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy.” He expressed gratitude for his family and the opportunities he’s had. His desire to spend more meaningful time with his wife and two children played a significant role in his choice.

Corey Davis received support from the Jets organization and his teammates. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged the complexity of the decision and praised Davis’s character both on and off the field. Saleh remarked,

“Selfishly, obviously, we’d love for him to play. He’s an unbelievable man, he’s an unbelievable player.”

