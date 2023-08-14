Islamabad to continue to support Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination: Munir Akram

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has vowed that Islamabad will continue to extend support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination and freedom from India.

In a message to the UN community on Independence Day, he said we will continue to raise Kashmir’s call for liberation at the United Nations and in all forums.

Akram said hundreds of thousands of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives just to reach their promised homeland; to fulfill their dream of nationhood and liberty and we must never forget their heroism.