Italian Billionaire’s Accusation at Engagement Party Goes Viral

Segre’s speech also reveals personal details about Seymandi’s past.

Seymandi describes the incident as traumatic and faces social media abuse and threats.

Debate arises about gender roles and societal reactions in response to the incident.

A video of Massimo Segre, an Italian billionaire banker, accusing his fiance, entrepreneur Cristina Seymandi, of adultery during their engagement party has gone viral on the internet. The event occurred in Segre’s opulent Turin estate, where 150 high-society guests had come to toast the couple’s engagement.

Segre stated his intention to allow Seymandi the freedom to love, even if it meant loving another person, in the speech, which he had written as a letter. He cited Seymandi’s fondness for a prominent lawyer, hinting that she was more concerned with him than with Segre. Segre also disclosed that Seymandi had previous relationships, one of which was with a well-known industrialist.

“I want to give Cristina the freedom to love,” Mr Segre said in his address, which he wrote in the form of a letter, according to The Sunday Times’ translation.”

“And I know you were previously involved with a well-known industrialist.” “Don’t think I’m happy to look like a jerk in front of all of you,” he continued.

Segre’s statement became increasingly combative as he accused Seymandi of lying and separating him from his children from a previous marriage. He stated he couldn’t let Seymandi be the only one to explain why their relationship was ending that night. He then suggested that Seymandi go to Mykonos with her lawyer, which he had already paid for, and mentioned a previous trip to Vietnam.

As Segre finishes his remarks and exits the scene, the video shows Seymandi’s stunned reaction. According to sources, the couple had been engaged for three years prior to this shocking announcement. Later, Seymandi described the incident as an awful act of violence and expressed her shock at the filthy remarks and threats she got on social media.

Luca Poma, a Seymandi advisor, has stated that legal action may be taken as a result of the speech’s reputational damage. Seymandi is said to have endured considerable social media abuse and threats from Italian citizens. Her representative described the scenario as “traumatic.”

It remains to be seen how this high-profile feud between Segre and Seymandi will play out legally, as Seymandi considers suing Segre. The episode has spurred debates on gender roles and society reactions, with Seymandi emphasising the different reactions that would have occurred if the roles had been reversed. However, no other information on the anticipated legal procedures has been supplied at this time.

