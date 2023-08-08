Jamie Dornan reveals why he was jealous of Robert Pattinson

Jamie Dornan has recently offered insight into his past feelings of envy towards his former roommate and Twilight star, Robert Pattinson.

“I’ve known Rob forever,” shared the star of Fifty Shades of Grey, responding to queries in Wired’s “The Web’s Most Searched Questions” on August 7. Dornan, who is currently engaged in promoting his new movie, Heart of Stone, described Pattinson as “a really good friend” and expressed admiration, stating, “I love him. I think he’s one of the most interesting, exciting actors around.”

Nonetheless, the Irish actor admitted, “I probably at one point was quite jealous early on.”

“In London, we were all friends and Rob was making significant strides while we weren’t. I genuinely believe he’s the nicest person in the world,” Dornan affirmed.

In earlier interviews, the Belfast actor openly discussed his evolving relationship with Pattinson, particularly as Pattinson gained fame through his roles in the Harry Potter and Twilight series.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2022, Dornan remarked, “I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time.”

“He did Twilight and suddenly entered a different realm of stardom than us,” Dornan added.

Meanwhile, Dornan is set to appear alongside Gal Gadot and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone, scheduled for release on August 11 on Netflix.

