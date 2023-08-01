Japanese Man Spends ₹20 Lakh to Transform into Wolf

Toru Ueda, a 32-year-old engineer from Japan, has fulfilled his childhood dream of transforming into a wolf. Spending three million Yen (approximately Rs 20 lakh), he acquired a custom-made wolf costume from Zeppet Workshop, a specialist production and modelling company in the film and TV industries. Four skilled employees spent seven weeks creating the hyperrealistic wolf suit.

Although the suit was delivered earlier this year and Ueda has been extensively photographed wearing it, he refrains from wearing it to fancy dress parties, citing discomfort while walking. Instead, he wears it at home to relax and escape from the stresses of life. Ueda described the experience as powerful, stating that when he wears the costume, he feels disconnected from human relationships and forgets about his troubles.

Mr Ueda told The Media in January, “When I wear my costume I feel I’m no longer human.

“I’m free of human relationships. All kinds of troubles, related to work and other things – I can forget about them,” he added.

His desire for realism and ease of movement was carefully considered during the design process. The suit’s detailed craftsmanship gives Ueda the surreal feeling of being a wolf, providing a unique and deeply emotional experience.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Zeppet Workshop also crafted a similar costume for another man who wished to resemble a dog, captivating bystanders during his public appearance.

Also Read Rare Maned Wolf Crosses Road in Central South America A'maned wolf' was sighted crossing a street in an unusual animal sighting....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.