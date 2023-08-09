Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley Opens Up About Feeling ‘Insecure’ From Andy Cohen

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley expressed her unfiltered feelings about Andy Cohen, holding nothing back. She openly confessed, “He scares me,” revealing a certain level of apprehension towards the prominent figure in reality television. Recalling her past appearances on Watch What Happens Live, the reality star disclosed experiencing a sense of being “petrified.”

When asked about the source of her uneasiness, Jenni ‘Jwoww’ clarified, “He’s intimidating because you never know what’s going to come out of his mouth.” JWoww’s candidness extended further as she delved into the challenges women often confront in the public eye. She observed that Cohen’s unpredictability can trigger feelings of insecurity.

The reality TV personality, known for discussing her experiences with breast augmentation and reduction surgeries, found herself perturbed by inquiries about her cosmetic procedures. She emphasized the repetitiveness of these questions, stating, “Every single time I’m on his show, he asks me like, ‘What plastic surgery have you gotten done?’ and I’m just like, ‘It’s 2023, bro. Like, who gives a s**?'”

This conversation took place on the ‘Out and About’ podcast, where co-host Pat McAuliffe agreed with Farley’s sentiments of intimidation. McAuliffe concurred, saying, “He is scary, right?” During a recent Jersey Shore cast appearance on WWHL on August 3, Cohen chose not to address cosmetic surgery topics. Instead, he sought anecdotes about celebrities perceived as ‘rude’ by the cast members.

