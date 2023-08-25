Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster Split After 9-Month Relationship

In light of her ongoing recreational hiatus, Jesy Nelson’s relationship status has undergone a change.

As per reports, the former member of Little Mix has ended her romantic involvement with her boyfriend Zion Foster after a relatively brief period of nine months. Allegedly, the dissimilarity in their ages, which is reflected in Nelson’s more mature outlook on life, played a role in their separation.

A source disclosed, “Jesy Nelson is in a different head space from Zion these days. She is after all a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days.”

Throughout the past year, Jesy Nelson and Zion, who were linked romantically, showcased their numerous shared global travels.

However, Foster has chosen to unfollow the singer on social media platforms and erase all traces of their various joint outings together.

In the previous month, the vocalist of “Bad Thing” made public her intention to take a break from her professional commitments, including music, in order to fulfill her desire for global exploration.

Expressing her thoughts on Instagram, she stated, “For a long time I’ve really wanted to go travelling but never had the time to do it.”

She further shared, “I’ve got some really exciting things coming up with work and my music – but until then I’m gonna take the summer off to travel the world.”

Nelson concluded with a message to her followers, “I love you all so much and I’ll see you when I’m back.”

