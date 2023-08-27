Jets’ Becton set to start at right tackle in week 1

Mekhi Becton will start at right tackle for the New York Jets in Week 1.

Becton has been working hard in practice and is confident in his knee.

Becton has not played in a regular-season game since September 2021.

Mekhi Becton will start at right tackle for Week 1 after the New York Jets’ 32-24 preseason victory over the New York Giants, according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Becton’s future seemed uncertain a few weeks ago. At one point during training camp, the Jets weren’t sure if Becton would survive practice, much less an entire season. As a rookie, the No. 11 choice in the 2020 NFL Draft started 13 games at left tackle, but only one over the previous two seasons.

“He’s doing all of the right stuff. He has a lot of energy. He’s speaking the right language. He has a lot of positive self-talk,” Saleh said of Becton, via the team transcript.

“He’s in the training room every day working on that knee and making sure that it’s always fresh and ready to roll. He just has to stay on it and he can’t get complacent with where he’s at now. He has a lot to play for. He has gotten better every single day. He has gotten more confident in his knee. He hasn’t played in two years, so for him, it’s just a matter of mastering his techniques and getting himself back into the flow of the game.”

The Jets could use all the assistance they can get. Multiple injuries have made the offensive line a cause of worry for the Jets during training camp, preventing them from lining up their preferred starting five.

Becton returned to practice and got to work there after Max Mitchell was unable to secure the position at right tackle. He participated in 25 snaps against the Buccaneers and was in the game on Saturday night with the starting, guarding Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. Rodgers guided the starting offense to a scoring drive following a shaky first series.

If Becton starts against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, it will be his first regular-season game since September 12, 2021. In his brief career, he has experienced two different season-ending knee injuries.

