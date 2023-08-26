JI decides to approach apex court against delay in election

JI Deputy Ameer and former MNA prepared petition.

The plea will be filed in Supreme Court next week.

The election is being delayed on basis after CCI meeting.

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) has decided to approach the Supreme Court on the issue of delay in the general election.

Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Ameer Liaquat Baloch and former MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali have prepared an petition, through Justice (Retd) Ghulam Mohiuddin. The petition will be filed in the Supreme Court next week.

In the petition prepared by Jamaat-e-Islami, the position has been taken that the delay in the general elections by the caretaker federal government is a violation of Article 224 of the Constitution. It is clear, but the election is being delayed on the basis of the meeting between the representatives of the Council of Common Interests(CCI) and the caretaker Chief Ministers.

In the petition, the position has been taken that in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests(CCI), the two Chief Ministers have completed their first term of the caretaker government, now the status of these governments is illegal and unconstitutional.

The court should order the Election Commission to issue a general election schedule under Section 57-2 of the Election Act, 2017, and issue order to the ECP to hold the elections within 90 days.