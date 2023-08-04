Advertisement
date 2023-08-04
JIT formed to investigate Rizwana torture case

Articles
JIT formed to investigate Rizwana torture case

  • The five-member JIT to be formed by police.
  • JIT will be headed by DIG Operations Shahzad Bukhari.
  • JIT also includes representatives of IB, ISI, SSP CTD and SSP.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the domestic worker Rizwana torture case.

The five-member JIT to be formed by the police will be headed by DIG Operations Shahzad Ahmed Bukhari.

The JIT also includes representatives of IB, ISI, SSP CTD, and SSP Investigation.

The notification of the Joint Investigation Team constituted to investigate the Rizwana violence case has also been issued.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking notice of the violence against domestic worker Rizwana, sought a report from caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and directed to provide the best facilities for the girl’s treatment.

The Prime Minister said that all efforts should be made to save the life and recovery of the victim girl, and justice should be ensured for the oppressed girl.

He had said that it should not be taken into account who the accused is, but justice should be ensured, and the implementation of the law should be ensured. The oppressors and lawbreakers do not deserve concessions.

He said that the police should follow the law strictly without considering any pressure as society cannot afford such darkness and oppression. The Prime Minister had assured the parents of the victim of justice.

