JIT interrogates PTI chairman on May 9 mayhem

A special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday interrogated PTI Chairman in the Attock jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over May 9 cases.

This team, authorized by an anti-terrorism court (ATC), investigated the nationwide turmoil that took place on May 9.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, who is serving a three-year sentence due to his involvement in the Toshakhana case, had been questioned regarding several cases where he is charged under sedition and anti-terror laws.

The court had granted permission for Khan to be questioned by the police in six additional cases. The JIT, composed of five high-ranking members, visited Attock Jail to inquire about Khan’s role in various cases.

These cases involve offenses such as attempting to wage war against Pakistan, abetting mutiny, rioting, and others. These charges stem from incidents like attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman police station, and the burning of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) offices in Lahore’s Model Town and Jinnah House.

The head of the JIT, the DIG (Investigations) in Lahore, sought permission to interrogate and arrest PTI chairman and former PM in connection with an FIR related to the attack on Jinnah House.

These actions were taken after the riots that erupted following Khan’s arrest in a £190 million settlement case. The violence led to the arrest of numerous PTI workers and leaders, accused of targeting civil and military installations including Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

In light of the ensuing violence, the police added provisions to the case diary on August 18 and subsequently approached the anti-terrorism court to seek permission for investigating Imran Khan.

The court, upon the police’s request, granted the necessary authorization for this investigation. The events of May 9, considered a “Black Day” by the military, prompted the army to subject the protesters to trial under the Army Act.