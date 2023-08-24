Advertisement
JITs formed to probe burning of churches in Jaranwala

JITs formed to probe burning of churches in Jaranwala

Articles
JITs formed to probe burning of churches in Jaranwala

JITs formed to probe burning of churches in Jaranwala

  • The JITs consist of CTD, Police and CIA police officers.
  • More than 200 accused inolved in Jaranwala incident.
  • 11 FIRs registered under terrorism provisions.
FAISALABAD: Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) have been formed to investigate the incident of burning churches and houses in Jaranwala.

10 JITs will investigate cases separately. Cases of arson and encirclement are registered in different police stations in Jaranwala. The JITs consist of Counter Terrorism Department(CTD), Police and CIA police officers.

The number of accused involved in the Jaranwala incident is more than 200, while 11 more cases have been registered under terrorism provisions for the alleged incident of blasphemy.

According to the police, more than 1,000 unknown suspects are involved in the cases The raids are being conducted to arrest them. The cases also include the provisions of vandalism, arson, and others.

Seven dead in van-truck collision on Hyderabad Thatta Highway
Seven dead in van-truck collision on Hyderabad Thatta Highway

At least seven fatalities were reported on Thursday in a tragic collision...

Earlier, at least seven fatalities were reported in a tragic collision between a high-speed passenger van and a truck on Thatta to Hyderabad National highway.

Injuries to several passengers have also been reported.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta and Rescue 1122 were instructed to reach the spot.

