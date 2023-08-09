Job searchers may pay attention to this quality

A recently published study in Collective Intelligence highlights the growing importance of a specific quality, especially in situations characterized by heightened uncertainty.

Spanning a decade, this comprehensive study scrutinized data from nearly 3,700 individuals forming 593 teams involved in over 5,000 group tasks.

These participants completed an exhaustive 242-question personality assessment, revealing insights into their personality traits, including Neuroticism, Extraversion, Openness, Conscientiousness, and notably, Agreeableness.

The study’s findings shed light on the shifting dynamics of hiring preferences. Historically, the trait of agreeableness was regarded as “largely inconsequential” for task fulfillment.

However, the current research demonstrates that this attribute significantly contributes to elevated team performance.

Co-author of the study and professor of organizational behavior at the London School of Business, Randall Peterson, comments, “The pandemic really highlighted the value of being the kind of level-headed, cooperative individual rather than the standout seeking the limelight.”

In the contemporary multifaceted work landscape, challenges frequently lack a solitary correct solution.

This shift towards valuing agreeableness aligns with the recognition that tackling intricate problems demands team members who are cooperative and adaptable. Traits like dominance and individual competitiveness might not yield the same advantages as in the past.

“The current world is consistently reminding us that the star-centric approach is no longer viable,” observes Peterson.

The study’s implications yield valuable insights for both job seekers and employers. Embracing collaboration and harnessing the strengths of agreeableness could pave the way for heightened team performance and more efficacious problem-solving in today’s complex work scenarios.

As businesses navigate uncertain terrain and seek innovative strategies, the ascendancy of agreeableness as a pivotal hiring trait marks a notable departure from traditional norms.

