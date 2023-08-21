Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates’ Co-Star Talks His Iconic Role Comeback

Johnny Depp‘s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean garnered a devoted fan base, despite his wide-ranging acting career.

Johnny Depp, aged 60, was ousted from his iconic role in the franchise due to allegations of abuse from his ex-wife Amber Heard. Nonetheless, following a legal battle with Heard last year, the actor appeared to have restored his reputation within Hollywood.

This situation also prompted discussions about the possibility of Depp’s return to his beloved pirate character, as studio executives might be interested in his comeback. Although Depp had previously stated that he would ‘never’ reprise the role of Jack Sparrow, fans held onto hope that he might reconsider after some persistence. Now, Vince Lozano, Depp’s co-star from Pirates, has shared his perspective on the matter during an interview.

“I think he deserves another shot as Jack, but I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Johnny Depp expressed to the outlet.

“I’m hearing a lot of stories out there. The audience is there though. I do a lot of pirate conventions and there’s such a big subculture of people that dress up like pirates, and they love Johnny.”

In past interviews, producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted that Depp could potentially make a return for the franchise’s sixth installment.

“He’s just so good at what he does and actors recover from things like this. He’s a good individual and he’s a caring individual,” Bruckheimer commented about Depp. “He’s somebody that you can rely on and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”

