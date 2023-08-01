Join UK’s Annual Butterfly Count for Wildlife Lovers

The UK’s annual “Big Butterfly Count” is calling on wildlife enthusiasts to aid in tracking sightings of butterflies and some moths. Running from July 14 to August 6, the survey, which is the world’s largest of its kind, aims to assess the health of the country’s natural environment, which is facing increasing threats.

Volunteers participate by downloading a chart to identify different butterfly species and record their sightings using a smartphone app and other online tools. Concerns about the declining butterfly populations have been growing due to unprecedented environmental changes.

A 2021 report revealed that four out of five UK butterfly species have decreased since the 1970s, and half of the country’s 58 species are listed as threatened on a conservation “red list.”

The count, led by the Butterfly Conservation charity and citizen scientists, plays a crucial role in monitoring ecosystem health and serves as an early warning system for wildlife losses. By participating in the count, volunteers hope to encourage policymakers to take more action to protect these vital pollinators and biodiversity.

