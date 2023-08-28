Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Ready To Roll Cameras In February 2024

Subhash Kapoor is in the process of creating the third installment of his successful film series, Jolly LLB. It was also shared that this next edition would surpass its predecessors in terms of both scale and quality, featuring Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first and second parts respectively. The latest update concerning the project is the finalized production timeline for the movie.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are scheduled to commence shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in February 2024. A source closely associated with the development shared, “Subhash Kapoor has completed the screenplay and will initiate pre-production towards the end of this year. The third installment will depict a clash between righteousness and malevolence within a courtroom backdrop. Like its predecessors, Jolly LLB 3 will present a captivating courtroom drama, seamlessly blending humor, suspense, and a relevant societal issue for discussion. The director has skillfully crafted a narrative that justifies the presence of both Jollys, and they are enthusiastic about returning to the courtroom after a hiatus of six years.” The source also revealed that Saurabh Shukla, who portrayed Judge Tripathi in the previous movies, will continue his role in this installment, produced by Star Studios.

Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to begin filming in February and is anticipated to be shot over a continuous two-month period in Madhya Pradesh. The movie is aiming for a theatrical release in late 2024. Prior to this, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will collaborate on Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome 3. The Welcome franchise is undergoing a reboot with new characters and cast, boasting an impressive ensemble including Akshay, Arshad, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani in leading roles. The adventure comedy, titled Welcome to the Jungle, is set to commence production around November 2023, with plans for a Christmas 2024 theatrical release.

Akshay Kumar has a busy schedule ahead with eight films lined up over the next two years. He has already completed four movies: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, The Great Indian Rescue, the Soorarai Pottru remake, and the C. Shankaran Nair biopic. Currently, he is filming Dinesh Vijan’s aerial action thriller, Sky Force, in Sitapur. Following the completion of Sky Force, Akshay will proceed to shoot Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein in London, followed by Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3.

