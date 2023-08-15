JSMU faculty congratulates Prof Amjad Siraj on conferment of Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Prof Amjad Siraj Memon is renowned academician.

KARACHI: Jinnah Sindh Medical University’s faculty members congratulated Vice Chancellor JSMU Prof Dr Amjad Sirja Memon on conferment of civil award Sitara e Imtiaz by President Dr Arif Alvi in recognition of his excellence in the field of medicine.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Saadia Akram, on behalf of the faculty, and the Registrar, Dr. Azam Khan, on behalf of the staff of JMSU congratulated Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Chancellor of JSMU, on the decision of the conferment of the Civil Award Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Prof Dr. Memon is a renowned academician with over 40 years of experience in the field of medicine. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award in Pakistan. He is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Prof Dr. Memon thanked the President for the award and expressed his gratitude to the faculty and staff of JSMU for their support. He said that he would continue to work hard to promote excellence in education and research at JSMU.

The faculty and staff of JSMU are proud of Prof Dr. Memon’s achievements and are confident that he will continue to make significant contributions to the field of medicine and science in Pakistan.

On the other hand, President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, was announced to be awarded the ” Hilal-e-Imtiaz” by the Government of Pakistan. Hilal-e-Imtiaz is the second highest award given by the Government of Pakistan.

This award is given in recognition of the valuable services rendered by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah for the promotion of Pakistani culture throughout the world including Pakistan.