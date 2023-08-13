Advertisement
Jude Bellingham praised after spectacular debut for Real Madrid

Articles
Jude Bellingham praised after spectacular debut for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham

  • Jude Bellingham made a sensational La Liga debut for Real Madrid on Saturday.
  • Bellingham was named player of the match.
  • He joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.
Jude Bellingham, a recent addition to Real Madrid, made a sensational La Liga 2023–24 debut on Saturday for the Whites.

The midfielder scored in the 36th minute of a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao with a lovely shot.

After the game, the 20-year-old wrote in a tweet that it had been a “dream evening” for him.

Player-of-the-match Bellingham, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros with 30 million in add-ons, appeared sharp and gave his team several chances.

“Bellingham is a fantastic kid, he displays quality, personality, he is a hard worker. He is just fantastic,” Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar Plus after the match.

“He is very motivated to be here, he is a fantastic player and a very, very important signing.

“We were on fire and motivated, we had a very good collective commitment, attitude, won many challenges, worked together defensively, a clean sheet was positive… it was a complete game, a very high level first half and a second half of total control.”

Here is how Twitter users reacted!

Also Read

Real Madrid remembers Ronaldo’s heroics as they celebrate ninth anniversary of European Super Cup win
Real Madrid remembers Ronaldo’s heroics as they celebrate ninth anniversary of European Super Cup win

Real Madrid is celebrating the anniversary of their 2014 European Super Cup...

